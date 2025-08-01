Plans to turn former St Joseph's site into social housing development submitted to Causeway Coast & Glens Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:38 BST
Plans for a social housing development at a former Coleraine school have been received by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recently-submitted Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) outlined plans to demolish the former St Joseph’s High School, at Beresford Avenue in the town, and erect of 91 social housing units as well as an open space, landscaping and all other associated site works.

The PAN outlined a number of planned consultations around the development, including a community drop-in session at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, on September 4 and advertisements in the local press in late August.

“A copy of the PAN, draft drawings and explanatory letter will be posted to all properties within 100 metres of the planning application,” the PAN added.

Plans for a social housing development at the former St Joseph's College have been received by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. CREDIT NI WORLDplaceholder image
“This will advise the public of the ways to provide comments, ask for further information and deadline to provide comments by.”

As a major application, the plan will be brought before council members for decision at a future Planning Committee meeting.

