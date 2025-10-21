Plans to turn Long Commons shop into two dwellings submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council
The planning application is for 24-26 Long Commons, Coleraine, for a change of use from shop to two dwellings.
A Design and Planning Statement said: “The proposal seeks to repurpose the existing vacant shop into two self-contained one-bedroom dwellings, making efficient use of existing urban land and contributing to the regeneration of the area.
"There will be no significant external alterations to the building that would adversely affect the streetscape or architectural character. The proposed change of use will be compatible with surrounding residential uses and will reduce potential noise and disturbance associated with the
previous commercial activity.”