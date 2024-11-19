Plaque is unveiled in memory of firefighter who lost his life during an IRA bomb attack in 1978

The local firefighter was killed whilst on duty at a call-out at Bass Charrington brewery, Glen Road in Belfast on November 16, 1978.

To commemorate the life of the dedicated serviceman, friends, family, colleagues, and local representatives gathered at the site of the former Lisburn Fire Station at Antrim Street in Lisburn, where a plaque was unveiled in his honour.

A service of remembrance was also held at the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service headquarters at Seymour Street in Lisburn.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillor Gary Hynds said he was “honoured” to attend the service.

He said: “A lifelong resident of Lisburn and firefighter for 35 years, Wesley died on this date 46 years ago, killed attending an explosion at the Ulster Brewery on the Glen Road.

"When he and his colleagues arrived within 15 minutes and were carrying out their duties, another explosion went off fatally injuring him.

"We must always remember the sacrifices made by people like Wesley.

"He and his colleagues, past and present, are heroes. They run towards dangers when others are running away.”

1 . Plaque unveiled in memory of Lisburn firefighter Members of the Orr Family Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

2 . Plaque unveiled in memory of Lisburn firefighter Former Members of the Fire Service who served at the Lisburn Fire Station in Antrim Street. Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

3 . Plaque unveiled in memory of Lisburn firefighter Unveiling of a memorial plaque at the former site of Lisburn Fire Station in Antrim Street Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni