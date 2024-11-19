Wesley Orr’s son and daughter Stephen and Sally at the ceremony.Wesley Orr’s son and daughter Stephen and Sally at the ceremony.
Wesley Orr’s son and daughter Stephen and Sally at the ceremony.

Plaque is unveiled in memory of firefighter who lost his life during an IRA bomb attack in 1978

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Nov 2024, 16:30 GMT
A plaque has been unveiled at the site of the former Fire Station in Lisburn to honour firefighter Wesley Orr, who was killed in an IRA bomb attack in 1978.

The local firefighter was killed whilst on duty at a call-out at Bass Charrington brewery, Glen Road in Belfast on November 16, 1978.

To commemorate the life of the dedicated serviceman, friends, family, colleagues, and local representatives gathered at the site of the former Lisburn Fire Station at Antrim Street in Lisburn, where a plaque was unveiled in his honour.

A service of remembrance was also held at the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service headquarters at Seymour Street in Lisburn.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillor Gary Hynds said he was “honoured” to attend the service.

He said: “A lifelong resident of Lisburn and firefighter for 35 years, Wesley died on this date 46 years ago, killed attending an explosion at the Ulster Brewery on the Glen Road.

"When he and his colleagues arrived within 15 minutes and were carrying out their duties, another explosion went off fatally injuring him.

"We must always remember the sacrifices made by people like Wesley.

"He and his colleagues, past and present, are heroes. They run towards dangers when others are running away.”

Members of the Orr Family

1. Plaque unveiled in memory of Lisburn firefighter

Members of the Orr Family Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Former Members of the Fire Service who served at the Lisburn Fire Station in Antrim Street.

2. Plaque unveiled in memory of Lisburn firefighter

Former Members of the Fire Service who served at the Lisburn Fire Station in Antrim Street. Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Unveiling of a memorial plaque at the former site of Lisburn Fire Station in Antrim Street

3. Plaque unveiled in memory of Lisburn firefighter

Unveiling of a memorial plaque at the former site of Lisburn Fire Station in Antrim Street Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Rodney Dowling and Trevor Topping, last two remaining crew members from the Bass Brewery explosion.

4. Plaque unveiled in memory of Lisburn firefighter

Rodney Dowling and Trevor Topping, last two remaining crew members from the Bass Brewery explosion. Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

