Plaudits after Newtownabbey woman loses over six stone

Lesley Dowey, a volunteer at the Fit Moms and Kids gym on Portland Avenue, was crowned Miss World International Royalty last month following her epic transformation.

She had tried a number of diets over the years before deciding to go for surgery.

Following the surgery, Lesley attended classes at Fit Moms and Kids as well as going for walks and sticking to a strict diet plan.

Suzi McCraken (Fit Moms volunteer), Leanne, Lesley with her daughters and Jersi-Rae (purple sash).

Members at Fit Moms provided support to Lesley during her time participating in ‘iron lady’ training sessions and within the hub.

The facility is operated by Leanne Evans. Commenting on Lesley’s journey, Leanne said: “Lesley felt that for the sake of her children and her own health that she had to change her lifestyle and lose some weight.

“My daughter Jersi-Rae Evans (9) has been raising money for various charities from the age of four. Jersi-Rae, who is a finalist in FOEW Ireland, suggested that I sponsor Lesley through Fit Moms and Kids to enter the pageant. Jersi-Rae helped coach Lesley with walking points for the judges she would encounter at the finals on Easter Sunday at Belfast’s Clayton Hotel.

“Lesley’s own weight loss and involvement in the pageant helped to support the work of mental health charity, Pieta House. She will now compete in the World International Royalty Ireland heat on October 31.

“Her weight loss and success in the pageant has really helped to boost her confidence and everyone at Fit Moms and Kids is very proud of her journey and wish her future success in the upcoming Irish heat.”