Plaudits for long-serving Co Antrim firefighter following retirement

A “well-respected and dedicated” firefighter, who served at Westland, Ballymena and Glengormley stations across his 34-year career in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, has received praise following his retirement.
By Russell Keers
Published 12th Apr 2024, 11:01 BST
Tony Martin, who served at Glengormley Fire Station since 1994, completed his final shift at the Church Road facility recently.

Paying tribute, AGC Mark Cushnahan said: “After 34 years’ service at NIFRS, firefighter Tony Martin completed his last shift with White Watch Glengormley.

Tony Martin served in the NIFRS for 34 years. (Pic: NIFRS).Tony Martin served in the NIFRS for 34 years. (Pic: NIFRS).
Tony Martin served in the NIFRS for 34 years. (Pic: NIFRS).
"Tony started his career in Belfast’s Westland Fire Station in 1990 and moved to Ballymena later that year before arriving at Glengormley in 1994 where he served for the next 30 years, playing a vital role in keeping the community of Glengormely and Northern Ireland safe.

"A well-respected and dedicated firefighter, Tony will be sadly missed by all around the station.

"I want to express my thanks and good wishes to Tony for his service to NIFRS and I wish him all the very best of luck in the future.”

