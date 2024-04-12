Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Martin, who served at Glengormley Fire Station since 1994, completed his final shift at the Church Road facility recently.

Paying tribute, AGC Mark Cushnahan said: “After 34 years’ service at NIFRS, firefighter Tony Martin completed his last shift with White Watch Glengormley.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Martin served in the NIFRS for 34 years. (Pic: NIFRS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tony started his career in Belfast’s Westland Fire Station in 1990 and moved to Ballymena later that year before arriving at Glengormley in 1994 where he served for the next 30 years, playing a vital role in keeping the community of Glengormely and Northern Ireland safe.

"A well-respected and dedicated firefighter, Tony will be sadly missed by all around the station.