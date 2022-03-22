P&O Larne services remain suspended

On March 17, P&O stated that it was halting all crossings and calling all ships to ‘come alongside’ ahead of the company announcement, which confirmed mass redundancies.

Providing an update on Twitter this morning (Tuesday), a spokesperson for the transport operator said: “P&O Larne P&O Cairnryan services remain suspended.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is no longer possible for us to arrange travel via an alternative operator on this route. For essential travel, customers are advised to seek alternatives themselves.

Port of Larne. (Pic by Google).

“P&O Ferries services are unable to run some of our services over the next few days. We are advising travellers of alternative arrangements and will update this feed every three hours with the operational situation.”