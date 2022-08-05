Poignant snap wins photo prize

A poignant Covid-19 snapshot, captured by Lisburn man Mark Davison was one of the prize-winning images that captured the judges attention in the Institute of Public Health’s ‘How We Age’ photography competition.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Friday, 5th August 2022

The competition invited photographers to submit images capturing older people in their everyday lives under the theme of ‘Staying Active, Staying Social, Staying Connected’.

First prize, a €500 gift voucher, was awarded to Helen Maloney from Athlone, a member of Athlone Camera Club, for her lovely image capturing her own mother, Eileen, in her shop with her great granddaughter Ryleigh Maloney Hughes.

Second prize, a €300 gift voucher, went to Gerry Scully from Dublin, who captured his parents in law, Aidan and Mary Ellison, having a fun moment on a family holiday in France.

Third prize, a £100 gift voucher, went to Mark Davison, from Lisburn, a member of Belfast Photo Imaging Club, who captured a poignant moment during the Covid-19 pandemic, which was aptly titled ‘Sweethearts’.

IPH Director of Ageing Development and Research Roger O’Sullivan said: “This is a first step towards changing how older people are portrayed and we intend to launch a new gallery of images later this year and also to build on this concept of an image bank into the future.”

