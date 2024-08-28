Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An east Antrim family has organised a poker run from Carrickfergus Castle for a charity close to their hearts.

The 62-mile jaunt around the countryside on Saturday, September 7, is in support of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.

It has been inspired by the courage of two-and-a-half-year-old Dylan, from Newtownabbey, who has been undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

Grandparents Sarah and Bill Taggart explained: “Dylan was diagnosed with leukaemia at 10 months of age, spending the next two months within the Royal Sick Children’s Hospital. Since then he has completed several months of intensive chemotherapy and now is within maintenance for the next few years.

Dylan's family have organised a poker run to raise money for Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI. Photo submitted.

"This certainly has been a roller-coaster of stays in hospital, blood transfusion, good days and bad days, and everything in between.

"The family would like to give thanks to the research that goes on behind the scenes by organising a number of fundraising events.

“September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month, so we are going to start the month with a poker run for all you avid bikers out there. Starting at Carrickfergus Castle car park, where you will receive your first card, a few stops around the countryside, ending at the family home for refreshments and announcement of the winning hand."

The poker run is for all those avid bikers out there. Image submitted

The Poker Run for Dylan will commence from Carrickfergus Castle at 12noon on Saturday, September 7. £10 per bike with a £50 first prize and the Ballyboley Inn kindly providing a free bite to eat for participants.

Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI is a charity dedicated to improving survival rates and quality of life for all blood cancer patients by supporting clinicians, scientists and students researching these diseases.