Police appeal after crash sees two adults and young child taken to hospital
Police are appealing for information following a report of a road traffic collision which occurred at the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey on Wednesday, September 7.
Sergeant Knox said: “Shortly after 00:25am, it was reported that black car was driving on the wrong side of the road, which caused a red Audi A4 to swerve off the road to avoid the vehicle. A man and a woman were taken to hospital for their injuries. A young child, who was also in the car, was taken to hospital as a precaution.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to the driver of the black car believed to have been involved in the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 34 07/09/22.
“Anyone with dash-cam footage taken at the time of the incident, should also contact police to assist with our enquiries.”