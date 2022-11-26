Police appeal after Dungannon collision involving Mercedes and Vauxhall vehicles

The two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the Stangmore roundabout off-slip, coming off of the A4 eastbound (Belfast d irection).
The vehicles - a white Mercedes and a black Vauxhall - collided at the end of the slip road / the entry to the Stangmore roundabout.
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson urged anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.
Most Popular
Advertisement
"Did you witness this collision? Did you observe the incident after the collision occurred?
Advertisement
"If you have any information whatsoever please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 487 of 25/11/22.”