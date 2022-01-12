Police appeal following stabbing in Antrim

Police are appealing for information following a report of a stabbing in Antrim on Monday night (January 10).

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “It was reported that a male had been assaulted by a group of people in the Tiger Court area at approximately 6pm. The man was hit on the head twice with a baseball bat and bitten a number of times on his face, before being stabbed numerous times in the abdomen. The man attended hospital for treatment to serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Two men, aged 25 and 47, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. They have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have any information which could assist police, to call 101, quoting reference number 1482 of 10/01/22.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport