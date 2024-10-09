Police appeal for anyone who has seen missing Lisburn man to get in touch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Lisburn and Castlereagh are becoming increasingly concerned about a man who has been reported as missing.

Dermott O'Hara, 66 years old from the Ballyskeagh area of Lisburn, has not been seen since around 7am on Tuesday October 8, 2024.

He is described as 5'8" tall, medium build, grey hair, wearing a navy puffer coat and light green trousers and carrying a black pack.

He wears glasses for reading and police have said that he may frequent the Belfast area.

If you have any information about Dermott's whereabouts or have seem this male today contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number CC2024100800880.