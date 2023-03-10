Register
Police appeal for help in locating two young people

Police say they are concerned over the whereabouts of two young people, aged 12 and 14, believed to be in each other’s company.

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 1:46pm

In a missing persons appeal, the PSNI said: “Kai Mitchell, 12 years of age, is described as 5ft tall, stocky build, short brown hair, blue eyes and freckles on face. He was last seen wearing a blue and black Nike puffer coat, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

“Brendan-Lee Gault, 14 years of age, is described as 5ft 6" tall, slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a Gym King navy windproof jacket, grey or navy tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

“They are potentially in the areas of Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus or Coleraine.

Police have issued a missing persons appeal.
“If you have any information regarding their whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1348 from 09/03/2023 or 1330 from 09/03/2023.”

