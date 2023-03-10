In a missing persons appeal, the PSNI said: “Kai Mitchell, 12 years of age, is described as 5ft tall, stocky build, short brown hair, blue eyes and freckles on face. He was last seen wearing a blue and black Nike puffer coat, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
“Brendan-Lee Gault, 14 years of age, is described as 5ft 6" tall, slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a Gym King navy windproof jacket, grey or navy tracksuit bottoms and trainers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“They are potentially in the areas of Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus or Coleraine.
“If you have any information regarding their whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1348 from 09/03/2023 or 1330 from 09/03/2023.”
Advertisement
Advertisement