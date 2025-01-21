Police appeal for help in search for missing man

Lisburn and Castlereagh Police are appealing for help in finding a missing person, last seen in the Knockbracken area.

The police are currently searching for 28 year old Dale Nixon, who has been missing from the Knockbracken area of Belfast since the evening of Sunday January 19, 2025.

Dale is described as approximately 5’11 in height and of large build.

He was last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, green track bottoms and blue and yellow trainers. A spokesperson for the police said: “We are appealing to anyone who believes they may have sighted Dale to contact 101 and quote serial 1471 20/01/25 with any information they have.”

