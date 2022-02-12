Police appeal for help to find missing Ethan Smith

Ethan Smith, aged 22, is described as being of average build, with short red hair.
When he was last seen he was wearing a black Northface tracksuit (top and bottoms), white socks and black Nike trainers.
While police believe that Ethan may have connections in the Belfast and Ballymena area, they say it cannot be ruled out that he has remained in the Antrim area or travelled elsewhere.
Anyone who sees Ethan, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting ref 567 12/02/2022.