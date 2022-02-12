Police appeal for help to find missing Ethan Smith

Police say they are becoming concerned for the whereabouts of a young man last seen at Holywell Hospital in Antrim earlier today (Saturday, February 12).

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 7:26 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th February 2022, 7:32 pm

Ethan Smith, aged 22, is described as being of average build, with short red hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black Northface tracksuit (top and bottoms), white socks and black Nike trainers.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

While police believe that Ethan may have connections in the Belfast and Ballymena area, they say it cannot be ruled out that he has remained in the Antrim area or travelled elsewhere.

Nathan Smith. Picture: PSNI

Anyone who sees Ethan, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting ref 567 12/02/2022.

Read More

Read More
£1.8m of cocaine and cannabis seized after lorry stopped at Belfast Harbour
PoliceAntrimNikeBelfastBallymena