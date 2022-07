In an appeal via social media, Mid and East Antrim PSNI said Rebecca Gillespie was last seen this morning (Tuesday, July 12) in the town’s Main Street.

The police statement added: “She is described as being 5ft 2, slim build and was wearing a white coat, jeans and possibly a purple shirt and purple boots, she now has blonde hair.

“If you have any information that could assist in locating Rebecca, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 516 of 12/07/22.”