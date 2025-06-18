Police appeal for information following Coleraine hit-and-run two vehicle collision
A report was received shortly after 3pm yesterday of a collision in the Rugby Avenue area of the town.
It’s understood a small vehicle collided into the back of a White Kia Sorento vehicle, travelling in the same direction, before the driver responsible for the crash drove off from the scene.
The PSNI said: “Thankfully no one was injured, but this would appear to have been done deliberately.
"Efforts are currently ongoing to locate the outstanding driver at this time and we would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage they may have captured of the collision, and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 1069 17/06/25.
"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”