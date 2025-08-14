Police appeal for information on missing Ballymoney man
54-year-old James Meehan from the Ballymoney area was last seen leaving his address at 7am on Wednesday, August 13.
James is believed to have been getting a train to Belfast.
In a post on social media on August 14, Police Causeway Coast and Glens said: “James is described at 5'7", stocky build, brown shoulder length hair, facial hair, blue eyes, wears glasses. Clothing unknown but believed to have a bicycle with him.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and use reference 126 from 14/08/25.