Causeway Coast and Glens police are trying to locate missing person 44-year-old Barry Freeman.

Coleraine man Barry was last seen on December 22 at 7.30pm in the Coleraine area and may have travelled to Belfast.

Barry was last seen wearing a navy coat, bobble hat and possibly a Christmas jumper and fluorescent jacket.

Police have asked that if anyone knows of Barry’s whereabouts they should please contact Causeway Coast and Glens Police on 101 quoting the reference number of 687 27/12/22.

Barry Freeman