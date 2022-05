Francis Scullion was last seen in the Ballymena area.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, of average build, and has short grey hair with a grey moustache and glasses.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is possible he is carrying a brown leather briefcase.

Francis Scullion