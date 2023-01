Police are currently at the scene following the sudden death of a man in Lurgan tonight (Thursday, January 12).

In a brief statement issued shortly after 10pm, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed:

"Police are at the scene of a sudden death of a man in Lord Lurgan Park within the vicinity of Derry Street, Lurgan. More details will follow.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said her thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

The Derry Street entrance to Lord Lurgan Park. Picture: Google

