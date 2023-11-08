Police were called to a Poppy stand in Lurgan on Tuesday after a member of the public confronted the stall-holder over items for ‘sale’.

The stand was set up in Tesco’s on behalf of the Royal British Legion requesting donations for poppies ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

It is understood a woman confronted another woman at the stand about the items on display and ‘for sale’ and expressed anger that there were items there commemorating the RUC and some regiments of the army.

The ‘customer’ described the sale of certain items as ‘simply not acceptable’ to the Catholic people, particularly the items of memorabilia for the RUC and UDR. She said she had no problem with donations for poppies but was angry at the ‘sale’ of other items.

She queried whether she would be able to sell items supporting the IRA adding ‘Would I be allowed to sell an Easter Lily here? IRA badges? Would I?’.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a verbal altercation at premises in the Carnegie Street area on Tuesday 7th November.

"Officers attended and spoke to a number of individuals about the matter, however, no statement of complaint was made and no further action was taken. Police remained in the area and continued to monitor the situation.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “I am aware of a video circulating where an individual has been verbally abusive to a Poppy seller in Tesco, Lurgan. On receipt of the information I spoke with the PSNI regarding treating this as a ‘hate crime’. They confirmed they are investigating the incident.

"Poppies remember the brave men and woman who laid down their lives for our freedom and in NI many of our security forces paid the ultimate sacrifice because they put on a uniform. They acted as human shields between evil barbaric terrorists and upstanding citizens. Never will we apologise or stop remembering their service and sacrifice.

"We have seen a concerted campaign in recent years by certain elements to taint this annual memorial of those who served. It is no surprise that those want the past to be forgotten because of the atrocities they and their cohorts committed and/or supported.