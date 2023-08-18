Police clock motorcyclist at 128mph and urge the Northern Ireland public to stop taking risks on the roads

Police have released details of an incident in which a motorcyclist was caught travelling at 58mph over the speed limit on a busy Northern Ireland motorway.

The shocking speed was highlighted as the PSNI issued an appeal to road-users to slow down, pay attention and stop taking risks as the amount of people who have died on the Northern Ireland’s roads has sadly increased.

The motorcyclist was caught speeding on the M1 on Thursday (August 17) by Road Policing officers from Mahon Road station.

Police posted an image on social media of the speed detection gun showing the reading of 128mph and warned of the consequences that speeding can bring.

Police released this image of the speed at which a motorcycle was travelling on the M1. Picture: PSNI

"Make no mistake, these are no "rookie numbers" and an error at these speeds would be catastrophic. The driver will need to attend court in the near future for their actions,” police warned.

Details of the incident were revealed as the latest figures released by the PSNI show that tragically 46 people have lost their lives on roads in Northern Ireland this year.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds, Head of Road Policing, said: “That is 18 more compared to the same time period last year, which is quite shocking. Many more people have suffered serious and sometimes life-changing injuries. Every time you hear about a fatal or serious collision on the news, there is a family, a circle of friends, a community plunged into mourning.

"These figures show that we as a society we are still not taking road safety seriously enough. The responsibility for making our roads a safer place remains one that we all share.

"Inattention and speed, or more accurately, excessive speed for the conditions and drink or drug driving, are consistently the principal causes of the most serious road traffic collisions in which people are killed or seriously injured on roads in Northern Ireland.

"It is shocking that on just one day alone, Saturday, August 12, one driver was arrested after being stopped travelling at 104mph - he was also found to be under the influence of alcohol. A restricted (R) driver was prosecuted for driving at 96mph when the maximum speed they should have been travelling at was 45mph.

"Speeding is not just a low-level crime, it’s dangerous. It is a serious threat to other road users. Speeding causes crashes. In a crash the most vulnerable thing on the road is you.

“Removing excess speed from the road safety equation should be the easiest thing that every road user can do.

"If we all stop speeding, more people live. If we all stop speeding, fewer people have to contend with life-changing injuries.

"Reducing deaths and serious injury on our roads is a policing priority and we will continue to target the small minority of people who continue to disregard the laws, whether speeding, driving without due care and attention, not wearing seatbelts, driving after taking drink or drugs, or driving while using a mobile telephone.