A PSNI spokesperson said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Fiyori Kesete who was last seen in the Dungannon area on Friday (October 21).

“16-year-old Fiyori is described as black, 5 ft 4 in height with short dark hair. Fiyori has links to Belfast.

"f you see her please contact us urgently by calling 101 and quoting reference 590 21/10/22,” said the spokesperson.