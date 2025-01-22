Police concerned over missing Limavady man Kyle Walker
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of 27-year-old Kyle Walker from Limavady.
Kyle is described as being 5' 11'' tall, of a medium build, with brown hair. He was last seen in the Limavady area on Tuesday, January 21, at around 6.45am.
Kyle is believed to have been wearing work trousers with a green top and a navy blue fleece when he was last seen.
Anyone who knows of Kyle’s whereabouts, or believes they have seen him, is asked to call local officers on 101, quoting reference number 1484 of January 21.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.