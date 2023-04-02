Police have confirmed that a woman reported missing from north Belfast on Saturday, April 1 has been located.

They issued a public appeal for help after Sarah Maguire (31) was reported missing from the Greenhill Grove area.

She had last been seen at around 1am on Saturday.

Anyone who had any information about Sarah’s whereabouts or may have seen her was asked to contact police.

Sarah Maguire

At 9.45am on Sunday morning police confirmed she had been found.