They issued a public appeal for help after Sarah Maguire (31) was reported missing from the Greenhill Grove area.
She had last been seen at around 1am on Saturday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone who had any information about Sarah’s whereabouts or may have seen her was asked to contact police.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At 9.45am on Sunday morning police confirmed she had been found.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Missing person Sarah Maguire has been located. We would like to thank the public for their help.”