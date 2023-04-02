Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Police confirm missing woman Sarah Maguire has been located

Police have confirmed that a woman reported missing from north Belfast on Saturday, April 1 has been located.

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 10:56 BST

They issued a public appeal for help after Sarah Maguire (31) was reported missing from the Greenhill Grove area.

She had last been seen at around 1am on Saturday.

Anyone who had any information about Sarah’s whereabouts or may have seen her was asked to contact police.

Most Popular
Sarah Maguire
Sarah Maguire
Sarah Maguire
Read More
More than 100 dogs stolen in past two years in Northern Ireland but very few cas...

At 9.45am on Sunday morning police confirmed she had been found.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Missing person Sarah Maguire has been located. We would like to thank the public for their help.”

PolicePSNI