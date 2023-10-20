Police confirm that death of missing man Lee Johnston is not being treated as suspicious
Police have confirmed that the death of Coleraine man Lee Johnston is not being treated as suspicious.
Following the discovery of a body in Maghera, a post mortem examination has concluded.
Superintendent Michael O’Loan, District Commander for Mid Ulster, said: “Police can confirm that this is the body of the high risk missing person Lee Johnston. His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.“Our thoughts today are very much with Lee’s family and friends as they mourn his loss.”