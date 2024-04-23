Police in Ballymena thank public after missing teen located

Police officers in Mid and East Antrim have thanked the public for their assistance in helping to trace Ballymena schoolboy, Corey Gault.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:40 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 13:03 BST
Issuing an update today (Wednesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Thank you for your assistance with our missing person appeal last night. The teenage boy has been found and is well.”

The 13-year-old had last been seen at 7.50am on Tuesday, April 23 heading to Dunclug College and an appeal was launched on social media in a bid to find him.

