Issuing an update today (Wednesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Thank you for your assistance with our missing person appeal last night. The teenage boy has been found and is well.”

The 13-year-old had last been seen at 7.50am on Tuesday, April 23 heading to Dunclug College and an appeal was launched on social media in a bid to find him.