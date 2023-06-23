Ciara was last seen on the night of Wednesday (June 21) and is described as being 5ft 2, slim build, with very long black hair and has tattoos on both arms.She is believed to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, blue/green crop top and possibly sliders. Anyone with information that could assist Police in locating Ciara, please ring 101 and quote reference number 2373-220623.
Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing Portstewart woman Ciara
Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 30-year-old Ciara McGill who is missing from the Portstewart area.