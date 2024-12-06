Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing Tobermore man last seen in Desertmartin area

By Stanley Campbell
Published 6th Dec 2024
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 10:50 BST
Mid Ulster police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing person William Dickson from the Tobermore area.

Mr Dickson was last seen in the Desertmartin area on Thursday afternoon.

He is described as being approximately 5'10" of medium build, with grey hair and is believed to be wearing a navy t-shirt, navy jumper and trousers with a black coat and black work boots.

Police say they are concerned about missing person William Dickson from the Tobermore area last seen in Desertmartin area. Credit: PSNI

In a social media post on Mid Ulster PSNI said: “We would kindly request local residents to please check their garden sheds or outbuildings this morning.

“If you have any information that may assist us with our enquiries please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1735-05/12/24.”

