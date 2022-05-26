Loading...

Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Francis Scullion (70)

Police have renewed their appeal to the public for help in trying to trace a 70-year-old man who was last seen on May 13.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 8:17 am
Updated Friday, 27th May 2022, 3:01 pm

A PSNI spokesperson said they were "becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Francis Scullion who was last seen in the Ballymena area.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, of average build, and has short grey hair with a grey moustache and glasses.

Police say it is possible he is carrying a brown leather briefcase.

Francis Scullion

If you see anyone matching this description, or you know Francis and have any information about places or people he might visit, you are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 700 24/05/22.

