Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Francis Scullion (70)

A PSNI spokesperson said they were "becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Francis Scullion who was last seen in the Ballymena area.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, of average build, and has short grey hair with a grey moustache and glasses.

Police say it is possible he is carrying a brown leather briefcase.

Francis Scullion