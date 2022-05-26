Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Francis Scullion (70)

A PSNI spokesperson said they were "becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Francis Scullion who was last seen in the Ballymena area.
He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, of average build, and has short grey hair with a grey moustache and glasses.
Police say it is possible he is carrying a brown leather briefcase.
If you see anyone matching this description, or you know Francis and have any information about places or people he might visit, you are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 700 24/05/22.