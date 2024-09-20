Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are advising road users there will be some traffic disruption in north Belfast on Saturday (September 21), due to a planned parade.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Scheduled to move off from the junction of Woodvale Road and Woodvale Parade at around 9am, the parade is to make its way along the Crumlin Road and Ardoyne Road.

"The parade is expected to disperse at around 10am. Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and, to avoid potential delays, road users may wish to seek another route.”

According to the Parades Commission website, around 150 participants, including one band, are expected at the the Ligoniel Combine-hosted parade, which is being organised to mark Orange Heritage Week.