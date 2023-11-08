Police issue advice to motorists ahead of funeral of former MLA David Hilditch in Carrickfergus
A celebration of Mr Hilditch’s life will be held in Carrick Town Hall, Antrim Street, at 1.30pm.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police are anticipating a significant volume of traffic and persons in the area of High Street, Carrickfergus from 12:30pm. Parking will be restricted in High Street Carrickfergus during the course of the day and police ‘No Waiting’ cones will be deployed.
"There will also be anticipated delays on the Marine Highway, Carrickfergus, as the cortege makes its way to Victoria Cemetery following the service at approximately 2.30pm.
“Local officers will be present in the area to help facilitate the funeral and any traffic disruption during this time.
"Anyone travelling through the area can expect delays. If you can take an alternative route during these timings, please do so to assist the local community and officers on duty.”