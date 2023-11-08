Police are advising motorists to expect traffic delays in Carrickfergus this Friday (November 10) during the funeral of former East Antrim MLA David Hilditch.

A celebration of Mr Hilditch’s life will be held in Carrick Town Hall, Antrim Street, at 1.30pm.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police are anticipating a significant volume of traffic and persons in the area of High Street, Carrickfergus from 12:30pm. Parking will be restricted in High Street Carrickfergus during the course of the day and police ‘No Waiting’ cones will be deployed.

"There will also be anticipated delays on the Marine Highway, Carrickfergus, as the cortege makes its way to Victoria Cemetery following the service at approximately 2.30pm.

The funeral of former Mayor of Carrickfergus David Hilditch will be held in the Town Hall on Friday. Photo by Google

“Local officers will be present in the area to help facilitate the funeral and any traffic disruption during this time.