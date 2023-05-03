Register
Police are appealing for information after the report of concern for the safety of a woman in the Hightown Road area of Newtownabbey yesterday (Tuesday).

By Terry Ferry
Published 3rd May 2023, 08:28 BST

Sergeant McClintock said: “Shortly before 11.40am we received calls from members of the public who were concerned for the woman’s wellbeing.

“She is described as being approximately 55 years old, wearing a navy gilet, a cream-coloured hat and blue hiking shoes and was last seen in the vicinity of St Enda’s GAA club.

“I am appealing to the woman or to anyone who may know of her whereabouts to get in touch so that we confirm that she is safe and well.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 703 of 02/05/23.

