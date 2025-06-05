Police issue appeal for information on missing teen last seen in Portrush area
Police on the north coast have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager.
The PSNI have appealed for information about the whereabouts of 16-year-old Crystal Pond who was last seen in the Portrush area at 11.45pm on Wednesday, June 4.
She is described as 5ft 2, medium build, long blonde hair with red highlights. She is wearing grey zip jacket and black leggings.
Anyone with information can report it online at www.psni.police.uk
