Motorists are warned to expect some disruption to traffic in Portadown this Saturday, May 25, due to parades.

Police are advising that feeder parades to the annual Co Armagh Junior Orange in Bangor will set off from Corcrain Orange Hall, Parkmount and Edenderry Orange Hall at around 8.00am.

The route will take in Victoria Terrace, Bridge Street, High Street, Market Street, Church Street and Carleton Street. It is expected to disperse at around 9.00am.