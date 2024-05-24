Police issue traffic advice ahead of Co Armagh Junior Orange feeder parades in Portadown
Motorists are warned to expect some disruption to traffic in Portadown this Saturday, May 25, due to parades.
Police are advising that feeder parades to the annual Co Armagh Junior Orange in Bangor will set off from Corcrain Orange Hall, Parkmount and Edenderry Orange Hall at around 8.00am.
The route will take in Victoria Terrace, Bridge Street, High Street, Market Street, Church Street and Carleton Street. It is expected to disperse at around 9.00am.
Police say they will implement diversions where required. The return parade is to assemble at Watson Street at around 5.45pm and is expected to conclude at around 6.45pm.
