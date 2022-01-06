Police Ombudsman seeks public help following Moy incident

The incident took place in the Village Square area of Moy in the early hours of Sunday, November 21.

A spokesperson for the Police Ombudsman’s Office urged anyone who was there or who may have recorded what happened to get in touch.

“We are appealing for witnesses who may have observed an altercation between police officers and members of the public.

The Square, Moy. Picture: Google

“We would be keen to speak with anyone who saw what happened or recorded video footage of the incident on their mobile phone.