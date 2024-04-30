Police Ombudsman seeks witnesses to Craigavon incident
The Police Ombudsman has appealed for witnesses to an incident involving police officers and a man in Craigavon on Tuesday, April 9.
The incident took place on the Lake Road, close to the Tullygally roundabout at around 10.30pm.
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact the Police Ombudsman’s Freephone witness appeal line on 0800 032 7880.
