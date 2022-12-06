Police Ombudsman to investigate PSNI on County Tyrone teenager's death

The PSNI has referred itself to the Police Ombudsman over concerns expressed by the family of the late Matthew McCallan into the initial stages of their investigation in relation to his death.

The body of the 15-year-old from Dungannon was found in the Tattyreagh Road area of Fintona shortly before 12 noon on Monday.

His mother, Frances McCallan, has strongly criticised the police response on social media claiming ‘hours went by’ and nobody listened to her concerns.

In a statement today, the PSNI said that detectives in the Criminal Investigation Department are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Matthew's death.

Matthew McCallan.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Talbot said: “Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s devastated family. The pain they are experiencing is difficult to comprehend. A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this tragic time.

“We are aware of the family’s concerns regarding the initial police response in the search for Matthew and the family have agreed to meet two senior officers to discuss.

“Due to the family’s concerns we have decided at an early stage to make a notification to the Office of the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland, for their assessment.

“Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death, which is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem is due to take place today.

“We are keeping an open mind at this stage and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20am in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and we are keen to establish his movements after this time.

“Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday 4th December when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night. Sadly Matthew was discovered in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event at around 11.45am yesterday.

“Enquiries have now ruled out speculation which circulated on social media that Matthew was seen getting into a silver car. We have now identified and spoken to the occupants of the car and eliminated them from our enquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw Matthew or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting 319 of 04/12/22.”