Police praise driver for avoiding crash on A26 Lisnevenagh Road between Antrim and Ballymena

Police have given a motorist a public pat on the back for exercising good driving skills on a busy Co Antrim dual carriageway.
By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Jun 2023, 08:50 BST

Officers posted their praise on social media, pointing out that the driver’s actions had prevented a serious road crash on the A26 dual carriageway between Antrim and Ballymena.

"To the driver of the small red hatchback car travelling north on the Lisnevenagh Road at 2.25pm today (Thursday, June 15) - you did everything right when you took emergency evasive action to avoid colliding with the small grey car that pulled right out in front of you from the Craigstown Road.

"Your actions prevented a serious road traffic collision. Good driving!

The Craigstown Road junction with the Lisnevenagh Road. Credit: GoogleThe Craigstown Road junction with the Lisnevenagh Road. Credit: Google
"You may or may not have noticed one of our unmarked police cars behind you at the time.”

Police added that they had dealt with the offending motorist by way of issuing the newly-launched Endorsable Fixed Penalty Notice (£105 fine and three penalty points).

The public have reacted favourably to the police acknowledgement of the driver’s skills.

One woman commented: “A lovely post from the police to the driver who took evasive action to avoid a collision. It's nice to read something positive for a change. Well done PSNI, and apprehending and dealing with the offending driver.”

And another person added: “Good stuff to see someone’s good driving being noticed. Well done.”

