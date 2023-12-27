Police can confirm that a man has died following a road traffic collision on the Bridge Road in Dunloy, in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27.

In a statement released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, they said: “It was reported shortly before 2:30am, that a male pedestrian and a car had been involved in a collision. Sadly, the pedestrian, 57-year-old Alan Doherty, from the Dunloy area, died at the scene from his injuries."

The Bridge Road, which was closed overnight, has now been reopened.

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision. They have asked anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact them.