Police release name of man killed in road traffic collision in Dunloy
In a statement released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, they said: “It was reported shortly before 2:30am, that a male pedestrian and a car had been involved in a collision. Sadly, the pedestrian, 57-year-old Alan Doherty, from the Dunloy area, died at the scene from his injuries."
The Bridge Road, which was closed overnight, has now been reopened.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision. They have asked anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact them.
The number to call the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit us 101, quoting the reference number 255 27/12/23.