Inspector Cherith Adair said: “35 year old Oonagh Burns, from the Strabane area, was driving a white Seat Leon on the Victoria Road when it left the carriageway close to the junction with the Grangefoyle Road, at around 1.40pm on Sunday afternoon. Sadly, Oonagh was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Victoria Road was closed for a number of hours following the collision but has now re-opened.

Oonagh Burns. Photo provided by PSNI

"Our investigation is underway and I would ask anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and to make contact with the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield by calling 101, quoting reference number 813 07/04/24."