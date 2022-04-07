Loading...

Police release photo of Portadown man Lee Usher killed in crash

Police appealing for information following a fatal road collision in Cookstown have released a photo of the young man who died at the scene.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:38 am

He has been named by police as Lee Usher, aged 21, who was from the Portadown area.

He was killed in the Tullywiggan Road area of Cookstown yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, April 6).

The collision involved a vehicle recovery lorry and Mr Usher, who was a pedestrian.

Lee Usher

Police say their inquiries are continuing and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. They have also urged motorists to check their dashcam footage to see if there is anything relevant.

Anyone who can help is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1165 of 06/04/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

