Police release photo of Portadown man Lee Usher killed in crash

He has been named by police as Lee Usher, aged 21, who was from the Portadown area.

He was killed in the Tullywiggan Road area of Cookstown yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, April 6).

The collision involved a vehicle recovery lorry and Mr Usher, who was a pedestrian.

Police say their inquiries are continuing and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. They have also urged motorists to check their dashcam footage to see if there is anything relevant.

Anyone who can help is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1165 of 06/04/22.