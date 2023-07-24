Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Police renew appeal for information on missing Portrush man Dean Patton on eleventh anniversary of disappearance

Police in Coleraine investigating missing person Dean Patton are renewing their appeal for information on the eleventh anniversary of his disappearance.
By Una Culkin
Published 25th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST

Dean was last reported as being seen on the evening of Wednesday, 25 July 2012, close to the Eglinton Hotel in Portrush. He was 24 years old when he went missing.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: "It has now been eleven years since Dean went missing. This period has been understandably difficult for his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them.

"Dean is described as being around 6ft tall with dark hair and a tanned complexion.

Most Popular
Police in Coleraine investigating missing person Dean Patton are renewing their appeal for information on the eleventh anniversary of his disappearance. Credit PSNIPolice in Coleraine investigating missing person Dean Patton are renewing their appeal for information on the eleventh anniversary of his disappearance. Credit PSNI
Police in Coleraine investigating missing person Dean Patton are renewing their appeal for information on the eleventh anniversary of his disappearance. Credit PSNI

"We are continuing to appeal for anyone who believes they may have information about Dean, his disappearance or his whereabouts to come forward. Call Police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 770 25/07/12 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

For all the latest news, breaking stories and features, log onto our website www.northernirelandworld.com and follow the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times Facebook pages.

Related topics:PoliceColerainePortrushFacebook