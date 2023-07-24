Police in Coleraine investigating missing person Dean Patton are renewing their appeal for information on the eleventh anniversary of his disappearance.

Dean was last reported as being seen on the evening of Wednesday, 25 July 2012, close to the Eglinton Hotel in Portrush. He was 24 years old when he went missing.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: "It has now been eleven years since Dean went missing. This period has been understandably difficult for his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them.

"Dean is described as being around 6ft tall with dark hair and a tanned complexion.

"We are continuing to appeal for anyone who believes they may have information about Dean, his disappearance or his whereabouts to come forward. Call Police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 770 25/07/12 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."