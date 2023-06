Police have thanked the Mid Ulster public in helping them trace a missing Magherafelt man.

They say that Steven Pratt has been located “safe and well”.

"Thank you for all the shares and reported sightings," Mid Ulster PSNI said in a social media post this afternoon.

Mr Pratt was reported missing after being last seen in the Ballyronan area in the early hours of Monday morning.

Steven Pratt who has been located 'safe and well'.