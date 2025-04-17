Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police searching for missing man George Brennan have issued an appeal for witnesses following a report of a possible sighting in Limavady.

The PSNI is assisting An Garda Síochána to locate 38-year-old George from County Mayo.

George may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and the Mid and East Antrim area.

In a renewed appeal for information on Thursday, April 17, the PSNI said: “As our enquiries continue, a member of the public has come forward to advise that they saw a man with a backpack hitchhiking at the Lisnakilly roundabout, outside Limavady, on Monday 14th April at around 4.45pm.

George Brennan, aged 38, is missing from County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland. CREDIT PSNI

"They saw the man get into a white van with writing on the side, travelling in the direction of Ballykelly. We would ask anyone else who may have seen this man to come forward to police. We are also keen to speak to the van driver.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 831 of 12/04/25.