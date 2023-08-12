Register
Police seek help from anyone who saw black Jaguar E-PACE between Moy and Armagh

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have urged anyone who can assist them with enquiries into a road traffic collision on Friday, August 11 to come forward.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone that saw a black Jaguar E-PACE driving from the Moy towards Armagh on the afternoon of Friday, August 11 just prior to 12.30pm to make contact with us. We are particularly interested in any dashcam footage which may have captured this vehicle driving.

"This is to assist with our enquiries into the road traffic collision which occurred.

"If you saw this vehicle driving or have any dashcam of it please contact us on 101 quoting reference 817 of 11/08/23.”

