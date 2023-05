Police are urging the owner of a lovely dog found in Dungannon on Saturday morning to come forward.

Officers took to social media in an attempt to locate the owner or anyone who might recognise the dog.

Describing the dog as “very photogenic dog”, they said it is believed to be female but is not wearing a collar or any identifiable tags. The dog was found in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 20) on Scotch Street, Dungannon.

This lovely dog was found in Dungannon.

