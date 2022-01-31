Police Service issue WhatsApp scam warning

The scams involve usually a WhatsApp message, but sometimes a text or phone call, from a person claiming to be a family member, and have the common aim of encouraging the recipient to transfer money. The renewed warning comes after numerous new reports received from victims across all districts in Northern Ireland.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock, Chair of the ScamwiseNI Partnership said: “In each case, a person purporting to be a family member, often a daughter or son, asks for money. Typically, the ‘child’ is short of money or late paying bills, and asks the recipient to transfer money into an account. This is backed by a story that he or she has recently changed their phone or phone number.

“It’s a despicable act, which takes advantage of a person’s willingness to help out loved ones who are perhaps away from home. In some of these cases, the victim has been careful enough to check with the relative and therefore realise it’s a scam before departing with any money. Sadly, however, this isn’t always the case.

“It’s really important that if you have older members of your family, talk with them and warn them about this particular type of scam. This is a really important conversation to have. Please don’t get caught out. If you get a message make contact with your son or daughter on their usual number. Don’t get into a text or WhatsApp conversation with the scammers. Spot it. Stop it.”

If you have any concerns about unsolicited calls, emails or letters then report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040.