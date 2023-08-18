A lorry driver has been apprehended by police after he was caught driving on the M1 motorway with one foot resting on the dashboard.

Police posted details of the incident on social media, outlining that the driver’s behaviour could have had terrible consequences.

"The driver of this lorry was stopped by officers from Mahon Road station on the M1 after he was spotted taking a rather relaxed attitude to road safety,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“As we were alongside him, he had his right foot up, resting it on the dashboard and the top of the driver's door.

"In this position, his ability to brake quickly in an emergency would have been clearly affected, and driving a vehicle of this size and weight could have life threatening consequences.”