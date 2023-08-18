Register
Police spot lorry driver with one foot resting on the dashboard while driving on M1 motorway

A lorry driver has been apprehended by police after he was caught driving on the M1 motorway with one foot resting on the dashboard.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Aug 2023, 07:57 BST

Police posted details of the incident on social media, outlining that the driver’s behaviour could have had terrible consequences.

"The driver of this lorry was stopped by officers from Mahon Road station on the M1 after he was spotted taking a rather relaxed attitude to road safety,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“As we were alongside him, he had his right foot up, resting it on the dashboard and the top of the driver's door.

"In this position, his ability to brake quickly in an emergency would have been clearly affected, and driving a vehicle of this size and weight could have life threatening consequences.”

Police issued the driver with a fixed penalty for not having proper control of his vehicle.

